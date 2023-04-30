BIG TIMBER, Mont. - Big Timber Tire, Park County Fire and U.S. Forest Service crews are responding to a fire south of Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office reports the fire is about 28 miles south of Big Timber on the main Boulder road in Park County.

People are asked to avoid the area unless necessary as the area roads are narrow and fire apparatuses will be driving around.

No evacuation notice has been given for those in the area, however, if you believe you are in danger, do not wait for a notice and leave immediately.