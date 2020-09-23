ROSEBUD Co., Mont. - Firefighters are responding to fires in Rosebud County, Big Horn County and Treasure County early Wednesday morning.

There are currently two fires burning in Rosebud County as of 2:30 a.m. Crews have contained the fires in Treasure County.

According to a Facebook post from The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, crews are working to contain the fire in Vassau Ranch and the fire near Butte Creek in Rosebud County.

There are also fires reportedly burning south of Tullock Creek Road in Big Horn County.

RCSO writes in the post, "With these fires there's a lot of smoke in the area. Dispatch is aware of it. If you see a new fire that may not have been reported please call it in."