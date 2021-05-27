BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were hospitalized after falling from the rims on Zimmerman trail in Billings Wednesday night.

Billings Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post they responded to the rescue at around 11:23 p.m. BFD confirmed to Montana Right Now the two had fallen from just above the first corner on Zimmerman Trail.

Crews used a steep angle rope system to pull the two people out, and the two people were brought to the hospital.

One person is male and and the other is female, but BFD could not confirm their ages to Montana Right Now.