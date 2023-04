COOKE CITY, Mont. - Crews are clearing snow from the Beartooth Highway to prepare to reopen during the summer season.

In a Facebook post, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews used a snowblower and a snowcat to clear the highway.

MDOT has been posting videos on YouTube throughout last week of the snow removal.

MDOT typically reopens Beartooth Highway the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and closes it for winter in mid-September.