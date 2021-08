COLUMBUS, Mont. - Fire crews responded to a semi-trailer that was on fire Thursday night along I-90 in Columbus.

According to a Facebook post from Columbus Fire Rescue (CFR), crews found the fire around 10 p.m., and the semi-trailer-'s wheels were cutting through the cargo area.

The fire spread to the grass along the shoulder of the interstate, and crews were able to put the grassfire and semi-trailer fire out. Fire crews stayed at the scene of the fire until traffic control arrived.