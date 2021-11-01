BILLINGS - Rimrock Mall was closed most of the day on Monday after the driver of a pickup truck drove through a batting cage business in the mall.

A water line was also hit when the truck tore through the building, on top of other damage and a bad smell that's now lingering inside.

"I think there's a lot of people in there that are like us, thinking what's going on. It smells like burning rubber, burning tires," Billings Local Judy Weller said.

Weller says she walked through Rimrock Mall Monday to go shopping and saw the damage. She has more questions than answers.

"You never think something like this will happen, I don't know exactly what happened, I know a truck went through the window," Weller said.

The mall's doors eventually opened, but many stores inside were closed, costing them business. Weller wonders if they might stay closed for awhile.

"Today they didn't get to open up much. And I don't know, that smell might be in those other stores," Weller said.

A restoration crew says the pickup truck also hit a water line inside the business, which didn't cause too many problems, but still added to the damage.

"Not too bad water damage, but there's ceiling tiles, and walls, and wood and glass everywhere. It soaked up into the drywall and the carpet and stuff like that," Kenny Byers, with B and B Restoration, said.

He says its going to be tough to make that smell go away.

"The odor is going to be the big thing; half the mall is smelling really strong," Byers said.

Byers also said it's possible several stores at the mall could be closed again Tuesday as well.

Police have not released the name of the suspect in the crash.