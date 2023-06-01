RED LODGE, Mont. - Crews were on scene for more than three hours Wednesday night for a house fire in Red Lodge.

Firefighters were called out around 9:20 pm when the homeowners’ power went out and they began to smell smoke.

On scene, crews saw smoke coming from the home and worked quickly to attack the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Jon Trapp said the fire started below the kitchen and grew rapidly, and that while firefighters were inside, the floor in the kitchen collapsed, causing appliances to fall into the crawl space.

“The fire was extremely difficult to fight as it grew rapidly in the hard to access crawl space below the home,” Trapp said.

The homeowners were able to get out safely with their two cats and nobody was injured.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue reports the homeowners believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.