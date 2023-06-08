STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - Crews in Stillwater County are working to evaluate and reopen Keyser Creek Road after a flash flood on Tuesday, June 6.

Chief of Emergency Services for Stillwater County David Stamey said the flash flood occured at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 6.

"We witnessed some severe flash flooding on Keyser Creek along Rapelje Road north of the interstate in Stillwater County," Stamey said. "And it moved rapidly south into Columbus and emptied into the Yellowstone River. In its path, it created damage to private bridges, created debris piles that blocked culverts. At one point, for about two hours, it blocked Rapelje Road. We were fortunate that there were no injuries."

Stamey said within 30 minutes, the flash flood blocked Rapelje Road. The Montana Department of Transportation worked to remove trees and wood from the road after the flood, so it could reopen. Stamey said that process took about two hours.

In addition to Keyser Creek Road still being closed, Stamey gave the following road updates:

Heelers Dr – emergency debris removal and protective measures complete

Hailstone Basin Rd – local traffic only

Springtime Rd – open, use caution on shoulder areas

Stamey said there were no impacts to the Town of Columbus water treatment facility and no known issues with the drinking water.

He said they continue to diligently monitor weather updates.

"Please continue to maintain situational awareness, avoid any fast-moving water, do not cross roads covered in water," he said.