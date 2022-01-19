BILLINGS, Mont. - Emergency responders helped an elderly woman out of a house fire Wednesday morning in Billings.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell told us crews responded to the 700 block of Moon Beam Lane at around 8:43 a.m. for a structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside.

Mitchell said police officers were able to help the woman and her dog out of the house and contain the fire in the kitchen.

Area-emergency resources in the Heights were sparse and busy responding to other emergencies during this fire, Mitchell said.

He said the first engine company crew that arrived to the scene did a great job doing initial fire fighting as they were waiting for another crew from the west end to arrive.

At this time, fire crews are clearing smoke out of the house and the fire marshal is on their way to determine the cause of the fire.

Mitchell said the woman is in stable condition and her dog is okay. There are no known injuries due to the fire; however, the woman may have inhaled some smoke.