The following is a press release from the Environmental Protection Agency:

UPDATE 6/27 4PM: Unified Command shared that crews have safely disassembled the west segment of the bridge.

Riprap has been delivered to the site and is currently being utilized to construct a causeway, or stable path, which is anticipated to be completed later this evening.

Once that work has been completed crews will focus on removing the remaining tank cars in the river.

Communities on the BNSF Railway routes from Laurel to Shelby and Glendive to Snowden should expect increased rail traffic for the next several weeks because of the service interruption on the Montana Rail Link network.

Affected counties include Yellowstone, Golden Valley, Wheatland, Judith Basin, Cascade, Teton, Pondera, Toole, Dawson, Richland and Roosevelt.

Unified command continues to monitor and assess the ongoing release of asphalt material that has entered the river.

Whitewater Rescue Institute of Missoula, Montana, specializing in fast water spill response, is currently assisting with river assessment and safety protection.

They have eight boats currently deployed, with six of those boats are identifying the downstream extent of the material release.

Daily water quality testing continues to be conducted at 10 downstream locations and one upstream reference location.

Results show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels that are consistent with the upstream sampling location. "Public Water Supplies are utilizing emergency plans and procedures to monitor the situation and protect public health.At this time there is no known threat to public health," said Montana Department of Water Quality Public Water Supply Bureau Chief Greg Olsen.

Public health remains one of Unified Command’s top priorities. We will continue to provide updates about water quality as they are available.

Unified Command monitored the area where sheen was observed last night after the rail car was removed from the river. There is currently no visible sheen.

A public meeting regarding the derailment and response efforts will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at 7:00pm at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be made available via the Zoom link below:

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/86328279446

Or by phone: 1-206-337-9723

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

UPDATE 6/27 10:50AM:

The following is a press release from the Environmental Protection Agency:

Unified Command announced today that crews were able to access and remove the first impacted car from the river. That car contained asphalt and has been safely transferred to a staging area. Work is underway this morning to begin disassembling the west segment of the bridge. This will allow better access for crews to assess and remove the remaining cars. Riprap is being brought on site this morning to construct a causeway, or a stable path, to assist car assessment and removal.

Unified Command observed an ongoing release of asphalt material in the Yellowstone River and is determining next steps to mitigate and address the release. This solid waste is not water soluble and is not anticipated to impact water quality. Assessment will take place today to evaluate the presence of asphalt material on streambanks, the water surface, the riverbed, and within the water column. This assessment will be done by boat between the derailment site downstream and Pompey’s Pillar.

Montana Rail Link has set up an email for members of the public to report any sighting or impacts that they observe pertaining to the release of asphalt or molten sulfur in the river. The email address for members of the public to submit information is: rpderailment@mtrail.com. Additional hazmat response resources have also been deployed this morning to assist in assessment and remediation efforts.

Water quality testing is being done daily at 10 downstream locations and at one upstream reference location. Results thus far show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels that are consistent with the upstream sampling location. At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.

A temporary and localized sheen was observed on the western bank of the river immediately downstream from the remaining cars. It is believed that the sheen was a result of the removal of the initial asphalt car from the river or the equipment brought in to remove the tank. We are taking proactive measures to deploy boom to reduce downstream impacts.

Unified Command plans on sending an additional press release out this afternoon. A public meeting regarding the derailment and response efforts will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019. Please park in the west parking lot and enter through the gym doors to access the public meeting.

UPDATE 6/26 5PM: Eight railcars on the bridge's eastern side that did not reach the water were removed; five of which contained asphalt and the other three contained fertilizer.

On Monday, construction teams removed the cars containing fertilizer and one asphalt car leaving the remaining four on the eastern side of the bridge, and they will be removed as cleanup efforts continue.

Ten cars remain in the river, six contain asphalt, three contain molten sulfur and one contains scrap metal.

The condition of the cars, including two which are submerged is a key unknown in the plan to remove them from the river.

A dive team is on site of the derailment to gather more information about the situation underwater, and contractors and a large crane have been brought onsite as well to stabilize and remove the cars from the river.

The Unified Command is holding a press conference Monday, June 26th, at 7:00 PM via Zoom, and information regarding that conference and additional updated information can be found here.

UPDATE 6/26:

The train car containing sodium hydrosulfide closest to the Yellowstone River has been successfully moved and will be re-railed and moved to a secure location, Montana Rail Link (MRL) announced.

MRL also said chunks of asphalt have been found down river which may be associated with the derailment. A sample of the asphalt is being investigated.

In addition, water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of MRL, with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

You can read the full update from Montana Rail Link below:

“Transloading of the sodium hydrosulfide car nearest the river has been completed successfully and the car will be re-railed and moved to a secure location. This process entails moving the contents from one rail car to another rail car or truck. We are aware of reports of globs of asphalt appearing down river that may be associated with the derailment and we will proactively investigate and sample this material. Water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of Montana Rail Link with oversight by Montana DEQ and EPA. Preliminary results do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality. Water quality testing will continue until the cleanup is complete and at this time there are no known risks to public drinking water. Sprint and its contractors are on site to repair a damaged fiber line associated with the incident. As of this afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials have also arrived onsite to assist in reviewing the incident.

We are appreciative of Governor Gianforte and the First Lady’s visit to the site this afternoon, along with the messages received from members of Montana’s Congressional delegation. Additional equipment, including a large crane, will be brought on site later this evening to assist with construction and remediation efforts. Site cleanup and remediation will be an extensive process, but we are committed to working closely with all of our local, state, and federal partners to perform all required work in a safe and efficient manner.”

REED POINT, Mont. - A train derailed on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County early Saturday morning.

In total, ten trains derailed, with six carrying asphalt, three carrying molten sulfur and one containing ground up scrap metal.

A car containing sodium hydrosulfide that was close to the river was moved by Sunday afternoon and will be re-railed in a secure location, according to Montana Rail Link (MRL).

In addition, water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of MRL, with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

Initial information released by MRL on the incident Saturday reported no injuries related to the derailment, and that the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

Twin Bridges Rd. at Reed Point was closed by the Department of Transportation due to the derailment.

Water treatment facilities in the area shutdown water treatment for a time after the derailment, and the City of Laurel has since restarted their water treatment plant.

Billings Public Works Director, Debi Meling, said their first concern was what was in the river, but a model of the river found that material in the river wouldn’t have reached Billings until that night.

If any potential contaminants did reach the Magic City, Meling said the city’s reservoirs are full, so a couple hour shut down is possible without disruptions in Billings.

Due to the derailment, parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials.

The Montana Department of Transportation is telling people to not stop on the roadway on I-90 around the incident.

This derailment marks the fifth in the state in 2023 alone.

The next day, officials were in Stillwater County for an update on the incident.

Governor Greg Gianforte spoke at a press conference after a briefing, thanking those who responded to the incident.

“We were very fortunate in what ended up in the river,” Gianforte said. “It could have been a lot worse, there was no loss of life and I’m encouraged that preliminary water samples will all come back negative.”

During the press conference, Joseph Racicot, President of Montana Rail Link, shared that the bridge was last inspected in May, with ultrasonic testing of the line done in the last two months of the incident.

While the rail is out, service is down on the southern line, and Racicot says they are working to route as much traffic as possible from Laurel to Great Falls through Shelby.

“This is going to be a lengthy outage, not sure of a timeframe yet, gotta get stuff cleaned up first before we can assess the damage to the bridge,” Racicot said.

The following river closure information is from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site, the last take out is Fireman’s Point Fishing Access Site.

The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.

From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants.

The Stillwater River fishing access sites upstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site remain open.

Fishing access sites downstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site to the confluence of the Yellowstone River are closed for boating and floating.

You can read the full original statement from Montana Rail Link below:

"This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone. The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported. There are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders onsite. DES and NRC have been notified. The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority. We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident."