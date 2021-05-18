BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are trying to extinguish a house fire in Billings Tuesday morning.

Kevin Bentz, battalion chief with Billings Fire Department, told Montana Right Now a passerby called on the house fire located on the 800 block of Joyce Circle around 7:23 a.m.

Bentz said when crews arrived, the porch was on fire and it spread into the attic.

Right now, crews are still trying to put the fire out in the attic.

Bentz said crews did not find any people nor pets in the house during their search.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but Bentz said a fire investigator is on the way.