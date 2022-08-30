UPDATE: Several fire crews are still working to put out a fire on a tractor-trailer at a rest area near Hathaway in Rosebud County.

Rosebud County DES says the semi-truck is a total loss, including 40,000 pounds of turkeys that were onboard. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The public is still asked to avoid the area as the fire is still smoldering.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FORSYTH, Mont. - Crews are working to put out a semi-truck and trailer fire on I-94 east of Forsyth.

A Facebook post from the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said the fire is at the westbound rest area near mile-marker 113.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.