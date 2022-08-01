RYEGATE, Mont. - Crews contained a 2,300 acre fire near Ryegate.

The Hop Creek Fire's norther border is located southeast of Ryegate to Jansen Road, and Painted Road is the southern border.

The Golden Valley Sheriff's Department told Montana Right Now a landowner saw a lightning strike during the lightning storm Friday night, and saw a a plume of smoke 10 a.m. Saturday.

The fire quickly became major, and was burning in timber with gullies and cliffs.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was at the scene of the fire.

Fire crews were able to get air resources to the fire.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened.

GVSD said a couple more fires started nearby as crews were working on the Hop Creek Fire. A 5-acre fire started north of the Hop Creek Fire, and a transformer started an approximate 20-acre fire in the field.

There has not been a lot of wind, GVDF said the wind blew back upon itself Sunday.

GVFD is reminding the public to be aware of dragging chains on the road, and people on vacation to be aware of their trailers.

Burning is not allowed.