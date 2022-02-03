BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews put out an attic fire in Billings Thursday.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz told us they received a call in the area of South 30th Street for a light fixture that was on fire and possibly a fire in the attic.

Bentz said when crews found the fire in the attic, but had a little bit of a har time getting to the fire due to the house's old construction.

However, crews have the fire under control and they are checking in case the fire has spread, Bentz said.

The fire has not impacted the living area of the house at this time.

There were two people in the house at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries at this time.