UPDATE:

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us a dump truck still had its bed lifted when going under the underpass, causing rubble to fall off the bridge.

Some stress fractures were caused to the structure, but no major damage was done MHP said, adding that the structure will be fixed.

At this time the railroad and underpass are open.

UPDATE:

The underpass has reopened, our reporter on scene says.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning rubble from underneath the N. Thirteenth Street underpass Monday.

It is uncertain at this time why there is rubble underneath the underpass, but our reporter on scene says Thirteenth Street is closed from First Avenue N to Minnesota Avenue.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.