BILLINGS, Mont. - The MontanaFair returns to the MetraPark here in the magic city this Friday. Workers are out at the grounds getting ready for their sneak peek weekend.

Setting up 25 rides doesn't happen overnight. Crews are working all week, piecing together the carnival rides that thousands of Billings residents will enjoy.

To allow for social distancing, the setup will cover more space by moving attractions further apart, and attendance will be limited to 3,000 people in the park at once.

Residents are encouraged to buy their tickets online to keep lines down to a minimum.

Click on the link for more information on this years MontanaFair, https://www.metrapark.com/p/montanafair.