BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews responded to three structure fires in Billings Friday morning.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said they received a report from Faith Chapel church of a structure fire on Paintbrush Place at about 5:40 a.m.

Mitchell said crews were limited on resources due to the three simultaneous fires. Water tenders were redirected for the fire on Paintbrush Place. Crews used a dry fire hydrant, which Mitchell said is a cistern that contains about 30 gallons of water that they can run a water shuttle off.

Despite limited resources, crews were able to contain the fire on Paintbrush Place to the back area of a large shop. Mitchell said the east section of the shop is a total loss, but the fire did not spread to anywhere else in the shop. No one was injured in this fire.

Mitchell said they simultaneously had another fire structure report on Kathy Lane. The fire was caused by a stove fire.

Another structure fire report came in on Quest Avenue of a gazebo fire, which is a total loss. Mitchell said the there is one person hospitalized after receiving serious burns to his hands and feet from the fire on Quest Avenue.