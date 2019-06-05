The cremated remains of 28 people were buried at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday morning by Yellowstone County.

"We judge our society by how they treat their dead."

Those were the words of Yellowstone County Commissioner at a special ceremony for those who were finally laid to rest on Wednesday.

For the second consecutive year, Yellowstone County has provided cremation and burial at Riverside Cemetery. County Commissioner Denis Pitman said most of the individuals are transients, who weren't claimed by family or friends, or they simply couldn't afford funeral expenses.

He says one of the urns was on a shelf at the cemetery for nearly 20 years.

"If you look around Yellowstone County whether it be people without any means indigent or whatever or if they're veterans, we step up and we take care of them and we give them the honor and the respect they deserve that every person deserves," said Pitman.

Each grave is GPS marked, and the names are listed on the county website, allowing friends and family to find their lost loved ones.

"I mean some of these people there's never been a search engine where they're name will come up, and so what we usually find is in the months following something like this when we actuall yput it on the couty website that we'll get phone calls saying I see you buried a friend of mine, where are they at?" said Pitman.

29 urns were set to be buried, but one was claimed last minute by a family who had recognized one of the deceased's names.

Utahna and Noah Olsen came to the ceremony on Wednesday to honor Raymond Bowmen. A family friend who passed away last October, and was not claimed by any members of his family.

"We came to see a friend, Raymond Bowmen who is now right here. He was a dear family friend pretty much family he was an amazing guy they don't make individuals like him anymore. He was just genuinely sweet, always happy," said Utahna Olsen.

The Olsen's say they're grateful Raymond, along with 27 others, now have a place to rest.

"We knew we were coming for Raymond but also for all the soles that were forgotten. We knew there would be more, I didn't expect this many, but I think it's important that each individual has a resting place and you come and show respect," said Olsen.

Pitman said the county hopes to have a headstone for those buried on Wednesday by next year.

You can find more information on the cemetery and how to help on http://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/cemetery/