Creating safe trails for students to get to school

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings TrailNet said Billings has no funding specifically for trails and safe routes to school. They said ten important connections should be done soon to make it safer for kids to walk to school, but funding is a challenge.

"The trail and safe routes projects needed now amount to millions," said Billings TrailNet. "While the city works every year at making a difference, some connections will take years to develop due to the lack of funding. Your child may be out of school by the time a safe routes to school project is completed."

One important project completed in the past couple of years is on King Avenue E in front of Ponderosa Elementary. A trail was created where there wasn't one.

"I think it's a plus for this area," said Billings Resident Gina Oberlander (speaking of the trail in front of Ponderosa Elementary). "I think it's an upgrade to the area. It gives a little bit of access for people to walk where you feel safe, where you're not right out on the road."

Billings City said the next trail they plan to complete is on 32nd Street W, front Monad to Gabel. That trail should be completed sometime in 2021. They are also working on adding a bike lane and shared lanes throughout the city. A shared lane is also known as a bike boulevard.

They plan to add a bike lane on Wicks from Bench to Hawthorne. They plan to add shared lanes to the following places:

Lyman/19 th /Ave D/6 th St W/Ave E

Ave C/N 32 nd /9 th Ave N/N 22 nd

N 29 th from Montana to 6 th Ave N (two-way street too)

N 30th from Montana to 6th Ave N (two-way street too)

"The trails are really there for everybody," said Billings TrailNet Executive Director Kristi Drake. "I ran into a guy who was in a wheelchair. And, he said he's put 500 miles on his wheelchair because of the trails."