Billings, MT- A local-favorite food truck is back in action!

Crazy Mary's Fish and Chips held a grand re-opening today after the owner and proprietor suffered a heart attack about two months ago.

Mary has served the Magic City for nearly a decade at her restaurant.

And when she moved her business on wheels, the local joint remained a staple for the community, full of nostalgia,

"Crazy Mary" temporarily closed down while she recovered but now, they're back open for business!

And Mary says she couldn't have done it without the community's help.

She says, "man all the comments and everything they sent in the go fund me and Venmo helped out because the prescriptions for the pills and the medicines (reacts) but just the determination it helps so much with the community being right there because if it wasn't I probably would have stressed out even more it would have taken me longer to come back. But knowing that bulking has my back. I mean even Minnesota, Chicago I mean heck even New Hampshire they all made comments and I got love from everyone around and its unreal."

Crazy Mary's Fish and Chips will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until 7pm at their new location on the corner of 6th Avenue North and North 14th Street.