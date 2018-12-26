Billings saw nearly four inches of snow over Christmas night. The snowy conditions created a busy day for emergency responders.

Sgt. Andrew Knapp with Montana Highway Patrol said Billings was MHP's busiest district on Wednesday.

He attributed the large amount of crashes to the snowy conditions on the east side of the state.

Sgt. Knapp said Montana saw sixty reported crashes in the last 24 hours. Twenty of those crashes came in the Billings district.

Knapp said MHP will go check out slide-offs, but they will not fill out a crash report if there was no damage involved.

He added the crash reports do not fully reflect just how busy MHP Troopers have been on Wednesday.