BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning.
The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m.
A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800 block of King Avenue West at this time.
BPD asks drivers to avoid the area at this time and to find a different route.
22-56680 8/16/22 0346 hrs
Sgt Schnelbach