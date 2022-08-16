BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning.

The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m.

A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800 block of King Avenue West at this time.

BPD asks drivers to avoid the area at this time and to find a different route.