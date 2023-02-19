Crash south of Crow Agency blocking one lane of I-90

HARDIN, Mont. - Traffic is flowing after a commercial vehicle crash south of Crow Agency.
The crash was reported around 8:00 am Sunday and as of 1:00 pm, traffic is getting through on the driving lane.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Periods of snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes Monday through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is a prolonged winter storm with periods of snowfall over multiple days. There will likely be lulls in snowfall as well. Please check your local forecast often. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
