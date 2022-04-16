ROUNDUP, Mont. - A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Roundup Thursday.

A 2000 Ford Taurus was driving on US-87 when it slid off the roadway, overturned, rolled and came to a stop facing east according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP)

The front right passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Hysham was killed in the crash. MHP says she not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Brady, and another passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Great Falls sustained minor injuries and were taken to Roundup Memorial Healthcare.

Road conditions were reported to be icy at the time, and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.