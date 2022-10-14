UPDATE: 1:05 P.M.

Thursday evening's crash in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road sent three people to the hospital, Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now.

Peterson said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no fatalities.

The status of the victim's conditions is unknown at this time, according to Peterson.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.