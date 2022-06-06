BILLINGS, Mont. - A pedestrian was brought to the hospital with a serious injury after a crash on First Avenue North and North Twenty-seventh Street in Billings Monday, according to police.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter First Avenue North will have two lanes shut down until the investigation is over.
Drivers should seek a different route at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
