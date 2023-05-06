PRYOR, Mont. - A Pryor man was killed and two children were injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that around 4:00 pm, a GMC Yukon was northbound on Pryor Gap Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve around Mission Rd.

The Yukon then overturned and rolled.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Pryor, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on arrival.

An 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were injured and taken to St. Vincent. They were both reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Road conditions were wet and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.