UPDATE: DEC. 14 AT 10:30 A.M.

A single vehicle rollover crash left a woman dead and a man seriously injured on I-90 in Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook the crash happened at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at mile-marker 370.

Both people in the vehicle were ejected and a 33-year-old woman from Gallatin County was pronounced dead at the scene, SGCSO said. A man was flown to a Billings hospital.

The area was temporarily closed to traffic.

SGCSO has not identified the victims.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A crash blockage is creating fewer lanes until further notice along I-90 in Big Timber Tuesday morning.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the westbound driving lane is closed at mile-marker 371, but the passing lane is open.

There is a detour set up at Exit 377 Greycliff.

Drivers should expect slower speeds and should watch out for emergency crews and vehicles.