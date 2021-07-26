...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110
degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&