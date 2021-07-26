POPLAR, Mont. - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on BIA Route 150 in Roosevelt County Saturday around 9:32 p.m.

Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the vehicle did not stop at a stop sign and drove through the intersection where it went off the roadway.

The vehicle hit a ditch embankment, continued another 107-feet and stopped on its wheels in a field.

A 58-year-old female passenger from Poplar was killed, and the 28-year-old female driver was not injured, according to MHP.

MHP said alcohol and speed are considered factors, and neither people were wearing their seatbelts.