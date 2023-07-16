RED LODGE, Mont. - One person was killed in a crash involving three motorcycles near Red Lodge.

Saturday afternoon, a 56-year-old Nevada man was northbound on US-212 when he improperly negotiated a curve.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the Nevada man struck two other motorcycles that were southbound on US-212.

The man from Nevada was pronounced deceased during transport. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The passengers of the other motorcycles were injured and taken to Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge. Their exact condition at this time is unknown.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.