BILLINGS, Mont. - A four-vehicle accident is backing up traffic on I-90 in Billings.

The incident is between exits 446 and 445 on I-90 west in Billings.

One car that was involved is a horse trailer and all the horses are reportedly okay at this time.

Only minor injuries are reported for the people involved.

Montana Highway Patrol is reminding people to follow at a safe distance in a construction zone.