UPDATE AT 11:52 AM:
The road in the area of 8th St W and Ave F is open again after a crash Saturday morning.
Billings police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash Saturday morning in Billings took out a power line in the area of 8th St. W & Ave. F.
The Billings Police Department reports two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:30 am.
NorthWestern Energy is sending a crew to the area for the downed line and people are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation is ongoing.
