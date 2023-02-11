UPDATE AT 11:52 AM:

The road in the area of 8th St W and Ave F is open again after a crash Saturday morning.

Billings police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash Saturday morning in Billings took out a power line in the area of 8th St. W & Ave. F.

The Billings Police Department reports two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:30 am.

NorthWestern Energy is sending a crew to the area for the downed line and people are asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.