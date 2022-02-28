Crash creating blockage on U.S. 212 near Ashland

ASHLAND, Mont. - A crash is creating a blockage on U.S. 212 westbound near Ashland Monday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The crash is located at mile-marker 55.5.
ASHLAND, Mont. - A crash is creating a blockage on U.S. 212 westbound near Ashland Monday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The crash is located at mile-marker 55.5.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.