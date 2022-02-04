Crash causing full blockage on I-90 EB near Big Timber

BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A crash is causing a full blockage on I-90 eastbound east of Big Timber Friday.
The Montana Department of Transportation said the crash is located at mile-marker 377.
Drivers should seek a different route until further notice.
