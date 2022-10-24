Crash blocking I-90 WB off-ramp north of Wyoming/Montana state line

LODGE GRASS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound off-ramp on I-90 just north of the Montana/Wyoming border Monday morning.
The crash blockage is located at mile-marker 549, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report.
MDT's road report says:
- "from Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 1 mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 - scattered ice and frost and scattered slush;
- from 1 mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 - scattered ice and frost and scattered slush;
- from 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 to 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 - snow covered;
- from 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 to Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544 - reduced visibility and scattered slush;
- from Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544 to Wyoming State Line - reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice."