Crash blocking I-90 WB off-ramp north of Wyoming/Montana state line
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

LODGE GRASS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound off-ramp on I-90 just north of the Montana/Wyoming border Monday morning.

The crash blockage is located at mile-marker 549, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report.

MDT's road report says:

  • "from Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 1 mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 - scattered ice and frost and scattered slush;
  • from 1 mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 - scattered ice and frost and scattered slush;
  • from 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 to 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 - snow covered;
  • from 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 to Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544 - reduced visibility and scattered slush;
  • from Junction Montana Secondary 457-Wyola-Exit 544 to Wyoming State Line - reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice."

Tags

Recommended for you