Crash blocking EB passing lane on I-94 near Forsyth
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation

FORSYTH, Mont. - A crash is creating a blockage and road block on I-94 west of Forsyth Monday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the eastbound passing lane is blocked at mile-marker 78.2 to 78.3. 

MDT asks driver to be careful and slow down.

