Crash blocking EB passing lane on I-94 near Forsyth

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions
of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue this evening, with
some brief reduced visibilities. Accumulations will be around an
inch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
