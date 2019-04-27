Crane collapse in Seattle kills 4

Four people were killed after a crane collapsed onto traffic at one of the busiest intersections in Seattle, Washington.

The crane fell around 3:30 PM at the corner of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue, with part of it coming down on several lanes of traffic crushing five vehicles and killing four people.

Three others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Another chuck of the crane fell onto the google building. All lanes of traffic are closed for the time being.

Emergency crews are at the scene and several car remain trapped underneath the wreckage.