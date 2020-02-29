BILLINGS, Mont. - It's CPR Saturday at Billings Clinic. With sudden cardiac arrest killing more than 650 adults and children each day, learning CPR could mean the difference between life and death for a loved one.

CPR Saturday is long standing annual tradition where the public can learn the importance of CPR and how to properly perform it.

According to Jason Mohoney, Chair of the CPR Saturday Committee, says they anticipate around 150 participates, including nannies, babysitters, lifeguards and even a few boy scouts.

Jason says it's important for the public to know how to perform CPR in the case of an emergency.

CPR Saturday is also running their second annual stop the bleed seminar, which if performed correctly, should control hemorrhages until emergency responders can arrive.

Not everyone knows what to do in the case of an emergency, but with this training, Billings residents will be a little more prepared.