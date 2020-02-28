CPR Saturday is back in Billings and will offer free CPR training classes to the public on Saturday. CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure used to revive someone who has stopped breathing or whose heart has stopped functioning.

CPR Saturday department chair Jason Mahoney believes CPR is a tactic that everyone should know.

Mahoney says "CPR is not a difficult skill but there are some fine points that we want everyone to learn. So by taking a CPR class like the ones we are offering at CPR Saturday they'll be able to provide chest compressions, they'll be able to provide if they're willing to do so, some rescue breathing and really sustain someone and try to keep them alive until emergency responders can arrive."

According to the American Heart Association, between 75%- 80% of sudden cardiac arrests happen at home, so being trained to perform CPR may be the difference between life and death for a loved one.

"We know that survivability from cardiac arrest increases with early CPR and early other interventions but CPR is a key that pretty much any community member can take part in and really, truly help save a life," says Mahoney.

Classes will be offered throughout the day starting at 8a.m. with the last classes starting at noon. CPR certification courses will take place at 8a.m. and noon for a $50 fee.

Even if you have not registered for the event, Billings Clinic says you can walk in and participate in the classes. The CPR classes will be taking place in the Mary Alice Fortin Health Conference Center in the Billings Clinic Hospital.