BILLINGS, Mont. - There's no shortage of horses and cows this year at the NILE, and there will definitely be no shortages of people, which is why I spoke to the president of the NILE to see how they are keeping people safe during the pandemic.

Chad Reisieg said the Northern International Livestock Expo, better known as NILE, is expecting big crowds this weekend.

Those crowds can put people at risk of COVID. Reisieg said there are hand sanitizing stations around Metra park but all other precautions are put on visitors.

"It's really up to the individual were not in we are following state law,” Reiseg said. “Really it is up to each individual and that's where we are leaving it. You know that's what we want people to come here and enjoy themselves, enjoy all the shows, the rodeos and build memories."

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend over the next week.