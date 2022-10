The following is a press release sent to KULR-8 from RiverStone Health:

Billings, MT – RiverStone Health has received confirmation that seven more Yellowstone County residents succumbed to COVID-19 illness, bringing the county’s death toll to 587 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Tragic as the latest deaths are, there is hopeful news: The number of Yellowstone County residents known to have tested positive for new COVID-19 illness has decreased since early September, and the number of county residents hospitalized has dropped slightly. During September, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had COVID-19 inpatients every day, fluctuating from as few as 10 patients to as many as 24. Up to six COVID-19 patients a day were in intensive care.

The latest Yellowstone County death reports include:

A man in his 80s, who died at a Billings hospital on Oct. 10. He was vaccinated.

A woman in her 60s who died at a Billings hospital on Oct. 5. She was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 80s who died at a care facility on Sept. 24. She was vaccinated.

A man in his 60s who died on Sept. 22 at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 70s who died on Sept. 6 at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 60s who died on Aug. 28 at her home. She was vaccinated.

A man in his 70s who died on Aug. 15 at a Billings hospital. He was vaccinated.

All seven of these people had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Some death reports are delayed until death certificates are completed and reviewed through the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and RiverStone Health. Other deaths are reported more quickly through local hospitals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Yellowstone County at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission and recommends that everyone stay up to date on vaccines. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, such as avoiding crowds and wearing a mask in public.

Updated vaccines with protection against currently circulating Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus became available in early September. These vaccines offer the best protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19. The vaccines are available for people ages 12 and older at local pharmacies and clinics. The CDC recommends this new vaccine for people who previously received COVID-19 vaccinations at least two months ago. If you have questions about when you should get a booster vaccination, contact your personal healthcare provider.

Community members are welcome to call the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 for vaccination appointments.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider immediately. You may be eligible for prescription medications that must be started soon after a positive test to be effective against COVID-19. For more information, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.