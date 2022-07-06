The following is a press release from RiverStone Health:

Billings, MT –Yellowstone County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 567 residents and did not change during June. This is the first month since March 2020 that no deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed. Resident deaths that occurred last month could be still identified later through state and local death certificate review.

Last week, there were 314 new COVID-19 cases reported among Yellowstone County residents – nearly double the 167 new cases in the last week of May. In June, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare combined had an average of 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients daily, compared with daily averages of five patients in May and four in April.

Because of the recent increase in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that Yellowstone and all neighboring counties are at high risk for infection. People are encouraged to wear masks in public, indoor places and to avoid crowds. Those whose health conditions or age put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness may need to take further precautions.

Vaccinate, don’t hesitate

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective measure for reducing the risk of serious illness and death from this virus. COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months and older.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found two COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective for children ages six months through four years old. The recommended vaccination schedule for children in this age group is:

· Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months later.

· Or two doses of Moderna four weeks apart.

The recommended doses for children age six months through four years are much smaller than the recommended adult doses of the same vaccine.

For those age 5 years and older, one booster dose of vaccine is recommended at least five months after the initial vaccination series. People age 50 and older as well as younger people with certain health conditions should get a second booster shot if it’s been at least four months since their first booster. Consult your personal healthcare provider if you are unsure whether you are eligible for a second booster.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone age six months and older are available by appointment at RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings 406.247.3350, Bridger 406.662.3740, Joliet 406.962.9062 and Worden 406.967.2255 and through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382.

Free at-home tests

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits may be picked up at any RiverStone Health Clinic during regular operating hours or in the lobby of the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider right away. You may be eligible for prescription treatment medications. These medications must be started soon after a positive test to be effective.

Weekly charts with Yellowstone County COVID-19 data will continue to be posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.