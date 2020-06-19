MILES CITY, Mont. -- As Montana moves forward with reopening the state, Custer County takes a step back.

The recent spike of Coronavirus cases is prompting county health officials to return to Phase One of reopening the state. Under Phase One, all non-essential businesses are to be closed, social gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less and restaurants and bars are to operate at a 50% capacity.

OneHealth Site Director Lindsay Bryan believes the rise of cases is partially due to the phased reopening of the state, in addition to more people getting tested.

"We've got more access to testing which makes a huge difference. Folks are starting to understand the signs and symptoms of what they should talk to their primary care provider about," says Bryan.

Bryan goes on to say out-of-state travelers could bring in the virus to the state, but adds Montanan's could be just as guilty. "We also have folks who are leaving our state and coming back to our state because we all want to travel, we've all been cooped up. So I think there's going to be that potential too that it may be some of our own Montanan's."

While the goal of the surveillance testing is to find coronavirus in patients, it also plays a pivotal role in contact tracing to help mitigate the spread of the virus. "The fact that people can be asymptomatic and that they can spread it while they're asymptomatic makes a huge difference for us to find those cases. If we can't identify those cases, then we can't stop the spread."

Bryan says 1,500 tests were administered for the two days of surveillance testing in Custer County. She is hopeful all 1,500 tests will be utilized as she encourages all residents of the surrounding areas to come get tested.

The second day of surveillance testing will take place Saturday, June 20th from 9a.m. - 2p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.