COVID-19 surveillance testing offered to Montana veterans in Billings, Helena

BILLINGS, Mont. -- COVID-19 surveillance testing was offered for Montana veterans on Friday at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic in Billings.

Judy Hayman, executive director of the Montana VA Health Care system says the pandemic hasn't effected the services they offer to veterans, as she adds they've still been able to have veterans come into the clinic for services. Judy goes on to say virtual classes continue to take place along with services that can be provided over the phone for those who did not feel comfortable attending in person.

As for the number of veterans who have tested positive for COVID-19, Judy says only a handful of tests have come back positive ranging between ages 30 and 65. Though positive cases of COVID-19 in veterans remains low, Judy believes it is important for veterans to continue partaking in the offered services while still looking out for their health.

"We've been very fortunate in Montana and we are very thankful veterans are taking care of themselves and maintaining physical distancing but we don't want them to socially distance," says Hayman. "Social interactions are very important for everyone and particularly veterans that may have an issue such as PTSD."

Judy goes on to say they plan on holding additional COVID-19 surveillance testing for veterans again next week in both Billings and Helena, along with other cities in the state.