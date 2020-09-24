BILLINGS, Mont. - COVID-19 is in Montana schools, and in the second week of tracking cases, the number of cases has more than doubled.

Montana is reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 cases in our schools since the start of the school year. The first report was published on September 16. The second wave of numbers came out on September 23.

In just one week we've seen a 151% jump in cases. The numbers from week one to week two look very similar in K -12 schools. The cases in middle and high schools are slightly up.

The biggest jump in cases is in post secondary institutions which saw a 110% increase in cases going from 97 to 204.

As for where those active cases are right now, Yellowstone County leads the state with 31 schools reporting active cases in the last 14 days. Flathead County follows with 18. Missoula County has four schools with active cases.

Gallatin County has just three schools with active cases.

Right now, 82 cases are not being allocated to a specific school. DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt says that's because they are still trying to get a hold of everyone.

"We kind of have just partial information, and we have a situation of a positive case of a school age child, but we don't have all the details of which school or all the details we need," Ebelt said.

