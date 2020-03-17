BILLINGS, Mont. - The COVID-19 virus has had an impact on public transportation across the country, but how has it affected Billings?

If you are a citizen who heavily relies on the public MET transit system here in town do not be afraid, MET transit buses are still active and going about their daily routes and stops.

There have been a few pre-cautionary steps taken by the MET transit system such as a designated seating area for passengers that covers a safe distance between them and the driver.

Other steps include placing hand sanitizing bottles on each bus and encouraging riders to distance themselves from other riders if possible.

Even with all of the encouragement for the public to practice social distancing or quarantining themselves in their house, MET transit says numbers have not gone down for ridership.

"We're still providing service, we've had a lot of people calling saying God I hope you're still running because you know it's the only way I can get my groceries. So you know we provide a necessary service to the community with our transit system and we're going to continue to operate it until we're told otherwise," said Kevin Ploehn, Director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings.

Well that was just the local transit side of things but what about the Billings Logan International Airport?

Cancellations or rescheduling of flights have been abundant the last ten days for the airport.

The mood among employee's could be described as unsettling or slightly nervous considering the high chance of airline's laying off employee's due to the declining air travel since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In terms of keeping employee's and the public safe in the airport it has been cleaned constantly throughout every day accompanied by a much deeper clean every night.

The impacts felt at the Billings Logan International Airport by the COVID-19 pandemic is widespread to say the least.

Ploehn added, "I would say were looking at 30% full flights. Maybe, 30% or 40%. You know not real full at all. So it's impacting everything."

The financial effect this pandemic has had on the airport is also very crucial, seeing empty pay-to-park lots and the car rental services experiencing a handful of cancellations or no business at all.

Impacts like this have forced Ploehn to weather the storm and re-assess his current budget in the early stages of COVID-19's presence in Billings.