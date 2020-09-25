The second ruling involving ballots in Montana states clearly that all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day shall be counted.

On Friday, September 25, District Court Judge Donald L. Harris granted the following for the November 3, 2020 general election only:

a) All absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day shall be counted, if otherwise valid, provided such ballots are received by election officials by the deadline for federal write-in ballots for military and overseas voters; and

b) The Cure Deadline statues shall be extended until 3:00 p.m. on the second Thursday (9 days) after Election Day, at which time all cure information permiteed under Mont. Code Ann. §§ 13-13-245(2)(a) and 13-15-107 must be received by election officials.