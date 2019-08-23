Couple killed in car crash minutes after getting married

A couple in Texas were killed in a car crash just minutes after marrying.

Family members say 19-year old Harley Joe Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Marie Morgan were pulling out of the parking lot of the court house when they were hit by a pickup truck.

They say the pair were high school sweethearts.

Family members were following behind the couple's car and the mother of the groom says she rushed to try and help.

Police say the Justice of the Peace who officiated the wedding also pronounced the couple dead at the scene.

Police shut down the highway for a time to investigate the crash.

No word on if the driver on the pickup will face any charges.