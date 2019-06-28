A North Carolina couple couldn't bear to break the bond they had with their furry feline friend.

So after 19-year-old Cinnabun passed, the Bullerdicks decided to do something a little unconventional. They cloned their cat for a cool price of 25-thousand dollars.

The couple found a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats, and horses, and with a skin sample and saliva sample, Cinnabun the Second was born.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick say the now five-month-old kitten acts and looks just like its predecessor.

As for a possible Cinnabun the Third, the husband and wife say they aren't counting it out, but hope this kitty lives a long full life like the first.