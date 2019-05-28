County will renovate Two Moon Park parking lot this summer

Yellowstone County Commissioners signed an agreement on Tuesday to provide funding to complete an access project at Two Moon Park.

The county was awarded funding for improvements to Two Moon Park through the Yellowstone River Recreation Project Priority Plan.

The priority plan identifies recreation projects to meet the restoration plan goal of providing recreational human use opportunities to offset those lost in the 2011 Exxonmobil Pipeline Company Yellowstone River Oil Spill.

Cal Cumin from Yellowstone County Parks said $8,2500 will be used to pay for materials, equipment, and labor to add new bollards, and repair the parking lot at Two Moon Park.

"The main thing is to lift these parking lots up so they drain and don't have those pools of water cus there's a lot of water out there and it's a mess it's dirt yeah we can't pave it yet we cant afford it, but we're gonna put a couple more inches more of road mix on it," said Cumin.

He said the money distributed from the Yellowstone River Oil Spill also went to groups like Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and the Yellowstone River Park Association.

Cumin said Two Moon Park is a heavily used, beautiful park and it will be nice to have an updated parking lot that doesn't flood so much.

Work on the project should begin and with the help of volunteers, should also be completed that same month.